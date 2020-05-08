Sandra Bullock introduces daughter Laila to the world: watch her cute cameo on the red table!

The famous actress tends to maintain the privacy of her family life, so fans rarely get to see her children. That said, this time, Sandra Bullock decided to introduce her 8-year-old daughter Laila, as they both appeared in a virtual episode of Red Table Talk earlier today.

The mother and daughter were all smiles, but the actress was also slightly excited during her conversation with a healthcare worker who has been fighting to save people from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After all, the entire Red Table Talk episode, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, was meant to celebrate all mothers on the front line of the outbreak.

Sure enough, while talking to a nurse named April Buencamino, Sandra shared that her daughter would also love to help her community in a similar way when she grows up.

"I have someone who wants to say something April, can you come to say something?" Asked the actress before getting confirmation that her sweet son could appear.

Laila then said: Gracias Thank you April for doing everything for everyone! Stay safe, and your family. "Aww …

Sandra was excited about her daughter, stating that: ‘She is our world superhero. She is the one who is going to save the world in our family, so she is ready to join you in April in a few years. "

Obviously, the actress is very proud of her daughter and loves her very much.

Sandra adopted Laila when she was 3 years old in 2015 and it's safe to say it was the best decision she has ever made!

Later in the episode, Jada announced that the foundation for her and her husband Will Smith will donate no less than $ 50,000 to April's hospital, but will also give away a vacation for April and her family wherever they want.

That's of course for when travel is possible again!

It was his way of showing the nurse gratitude for everything he had been doing to help and save people.



