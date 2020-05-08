San Francisco officials push for "Phase 2,quot; business reopens through May 18 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco city officials on Thursday offered their own plans for the initial reopening of some businesses that will not begin for another ten days after the state announced new guidelines for the reopening of Phase 2 .

While Governor Gavin Newsom and California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly on Thursday presented guidelines for the government's second-phase plan to reopen businesses on May 8, Mayor London N. Breed and the Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax announced that the city's plans to allow those companies to resume operations with modifications will not begin until Monday, May 18.

That planned date was conditional for San Francisco to continue making progress in reducing the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release issued by the city. On May 18, retailers such as bookstores, florists, and music stores will be the first stores in San Francisco to be allowed to resume operations with store pickup.

San Francisco officials will provide additional details on the gradual reopening of those retail businesses next week. Breed and Dr. Colfax noted that the key requirements of the current health order would remain in place, including the requirement to stay home, except for essential needs and certain permitted activities, including business and outdoor activities.

Additionally, San Francisco residents must continue to meet social distance requirements and wear face covers when waiting in line to be picked up or inside companies.

"We have been working hard to find ways to reopen more business and activities safely and responsibly," said Mayor Breed. “Providing businesses with the option to reopen and provide in-store pickup will provide some relief for everyone in our city, allowing some people to return to work, while protecting public health. The last thing we want is to see an increase in the number of cases or hospitalizations, so we will be closely following our key COVID-19 indicators and ready to make any necessary adjustments to keep our community healthy. "

"The San Franciscans have done a tremendous job flattening the curve and protecting the health of the community," said Dr. Colfax. "We will continue to study the indicators that tell us how the coronavirus is affecting our communities and modify health orders as warranted in the best interest of community health. We share the urgency to reopen and restore our economies and normal activities, and the equal importance of doing so in a safe, responsible and non-eroding way that we have made together. ”

The first round of business that may operate with in-store pickup as early as May 18 includes:

Bookstores

Florists

Music and record stores.

Hobby, toy and game stores

Home furnishings and household items

Cosmetics and beauty products.

Art supply stores

Musical instrument stores and supplies

Sewing, sewing and articles stores

The San Francisco Department of Public Health will develop guidelines for businesses that are consistent with the state guidelines.

Business owners like Mario Mogannam of Postal Chase at West Portal were delighted to hear the news.

"Excited. Done. We are ready to open up. Upon hearing of the announcements of some companies opening up for sidewalk service, because people have to get back to normal," Mogannam told KPIX 5. He believes that the owners Small businesses will be excellent stewards of new regulations like those on the sidewalk.

“If you have sidewalk service, people are lined up. They are outside They took care of them one by one, "he said.

Next to the Bursa Mediterranean restaurant, owner Jihad Abrraid knows that he will likely have to cut capacity inside once he's allowed to dine again. Hope you can hold on.

“It would be very difficult to maintain business with approximately half of the clients that we have. Unless the business stays the same, "said Abrraid.

Marin County officials later announced Thursday that they were also targeting a target date of May 18 for some companies to reopen.

“At Marin, our goal is to reopen safely and carefully, based on our local experience as the pandemic evolves. The governor's announcement that some counties may consider moving forward with retail activities on the sidewalk is promising, "the statement read." Working in concert with regional health officials, Marin County Public Health recognizes that taking this step in a timely manner. It will surely take time to prepare. We will not be making new sidewalk retail assignments this week, but we will plan to open these activities on May 18. "

Marin County officials also noted that the Marin Recovers effort, which launched on May 4, aims to work with the community and industry leaders to establish safe standards for reopening in all business sectors.

"As the state announces changes in the order of stay in the home, we will continue to engage Marin Recovers as a locally informed phased approach with the local industry and community to ensure the safest path forward," said a statement by Marin County officials.

In addition, health officials in six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley warned residents Thursday that regional shelter guidelines for the COVID-19 coronavirus will remain in effect until May 31, despite the announced changes. by Newsom in the order of the state.

The joint announcement by health officials stated that Berkeley and Alameda, Contra Costa, Marín, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties will continue to prohibit curbside pick-up at nonessential businesses and not outdoors.

"We need to continue working together so that those sacrifices are not wasted," the seven jurisdictions said in a joint statement. "It is essential to maintain our earnings."

Andria Borba contributed to this report.