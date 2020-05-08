San Clemente restaurant opens its doors for dinner, despite closing orders – Up News Info Los Angeles

– There was a long line at Nomads Canteen in San Clemente on Thursday when the restaurant reopened, despite closing orders, after running out of food and drink over the weekend.

"We are doing the best we can," said owner Jeff Gourley. “The first weekend we were run over. We had a protest. When they got here, they weren't going the social distance, they weren't going to wear masks, they didn't do any of that, and we weren't prepared for that. "

"You can see that today we have three types of security and two waitresses, so that tells you how difficult it is," he said.

Almost immediately after Nomads Canteen opened Thursday, people started lining up in the front because the owner was only able to fill about 40 percent of their seats.

Customers waited 30-45 minutes to enter.

"We've been having barbecues at someone's house. It's nice to go out and be around other people and eat something for a change," said one diner.

Authorities said a lack of communication between the Orange County Health Department and the Board of Supervisors caused the owner to receive a warning violation, which has now been rescinded.

Gourley said he is doing everything in his power to follow the new county business guidelines to reopen safely.

“Our employees wear face shields when they are within six feet of customers, and they remove and remove their gloves when busing and delivering. We are sterilizing everything from pens to menus, "he said.

"I wanted to come to lunch and support him because I think people have to start stepping forward and say, 'no more,'" said another diner.

Gourley said he loves support, but he also heard it from the other side.

"I have people who want to burn me and people who want me to run for governor," he said.

As residents flock to the nomads, the manager of a burger joint in the area fears that a restaurant's challenge to state orders may postpone the reopening for everyone else.

"If people continue to be affected by the virus, you don't want to reopen everything," he said.