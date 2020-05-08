Samsung proves once again that it will literally copy everything Apple does – BGR

Samsung announced this week its plan to introduce a new debit card.

The company's new "groundbreaking,quot; debit card will launch this summer, but Samsung did not provide additional details.

Right now, we're pretty used to seeing Samsung draw inspiration from Apple's product line and steal some of the company's best-known iPhone features directly. In fact, Samsung's penchant for seeking guidance from Apple is so deep that they've even copied the icon Apple uses for Face ID. This, of course, should come as no surprise to anyone who has closely followed Apple and Samsung's successful patent battle a few years ago. If you recall, the lawsuit saw the release of a 132-page internal Samsung document laying out in specific detail how to blatantly copy some of the iPhone's most innovative software features.

Fast forward to 2020 and Samsung is still up to its old tricks. Later this week, Samsung announced a new plan to implement an "innovative,quot; debit card. I can't identify it, but all of this sounds vaguely familiar to something Apple revealed in March of last year.

It goes without saying that tech companies generally steal ideas and features from their rivals today. As a good example, it is no secret that Apple was not the first smartphone manufacturer to introduce a camera function in night mode. Of course, some companies lead more than they follow, while others follow much more often than they lead, and no one would argue what field Samsung is in.

With that out of the way, Samsung announced its new debit card initiative through a blog post on Thursday:

In 2020, Samsung Pay will expand our service from being a rewarding way to shop and pay, to also being a rewarding way to manage money. For the past year, we have been busy developing a mobile money management platform. Our vision is to help consumers better manage their money so they can achieve their dreams and goals. Now more than ever, mobile financial services and money management tools will play an even bigger role in our daily lives, while opening up new possibilities. %MINIFYHTML949edb586bb2102c56c3c89ec110f92f16% As a first step to this broader vision, this summer Samsung, in partnership with SoFi, will introduce a new Samsung Pay experience with an innovative debit card backed by a cash management account. We are excited to share more details in the coming weeks.

So what will Samsung's new debit card bring? How might it differ from a number of other currently available card offerings? Well, we're not exactly sure, as Samsung didn't really provide much detail.

It is interesting to see Samsung make a greater effort in the financial space because we have not yet heard any specific details about how the Apple Card has done in the market. While Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon defended Apple's credit card as the "most successful credit card launch ever,quot;, it's hard to make sense without more data.

On a somewhat related note, it's worth reminding readers that, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple is allowing customers to defer monthly payments without accruing additional interest.

Image Source: Lee Jin-man / AP / Shutterstock