Samsung Galaxy A51 review: excellent screen and price, but the rest is fine

Last year, three of the top five best-selling phones worldwide were Samsung phones, according to Counterpoint Research, which ranks three, four, and five places after the iPhone XR and 11. If you live in the United States, when you think of Samsung, you probably think of the Galaxy S or Note, but the Samsung phones that sold so well were mid-range Galaxy A series phones.

Samsung is going to great lengths to sell more of these phones in the United States with the $ 399 Galaxy A51. That price puts it in direct competition with the iPhone SE, but there are plenty of other Android phones that cost less than $ 500. What makes the A51 different is Samsung's marketing budget and partnerships. It's available unlocked on the Amazon and Samsung website, which is important for a mid-range Samsung device, and it's also on AT,amp;T, Verizon, Sprint, and Xfinity Mobile.

Compared to the iPhone SE, the main draw of the A51 is its display, a large 6.5-inch OLED. Samsung says the phone is "amazing,quot; in three specs: screen, camera, and battery duration. He even made a crazy ad full of memes to bring those points home. (You should see it because the ad is really amazing.) The Galaxy A51, unfortunately, is not that good.

Good material Large 6.5-inch OLED screen

Headphone jack

Good build quality Bad things The camera is nothing special

Battery life is not what it could be

Slow

The Galaxy A51 doesn't look or feel like a cheap phone at all. It is large and well organized. Samsung says the material it's made of is called "Glasstic," which sounds much funnier than it sounds. It feels almost like glass, but it has a bit of that hollow feel that you can get from plastic.

It ships with 128GB of internal storage, which borders is very generous at $ 399. Plus, you can expand it with microSD storage. There's also a headphone jack, which is a welcome addition at any price but a bit more important than usual in this one.

My favorite part of the Galaxy A51 is the screen. It's just a well-made 6.5-inch OLED, brilliant even in bright sunlight. If you are looking for advanced display technology such as colors that adjust to ambient light, high refresh rates, or even super high resolution, look elsewhere. But at 1080 x 2400, there are more than enough pixels, even on this screen size. I've seen a lot of low-rent big screens on Android phones, and this isn't one of them.

All phones have offsets, and $ 399 phones have more than $ 1,000. Therefore, phone manufacturers must choose their priorities, and Samsung clearly chose the screen. Since it is what people watch and interact with hundreds of times a day, it is a good choice.

But I can do a bit, not on the screen but on what is underneath, specifically, the camera for selfies. I have no problem with the drilling cameras. In fact, I generally prefer them to notches of any size. But for reasons beyond comprehension, Samsung placed a small chrome ring around the camera. It gets caught at certain angles when light hits it, and it's hard not to see it. It's strange

The other thing under the screen is an optical fingerprint sensor. I'm not sure if Samsung just doesn't have enough reps with these sensors or what, but it's awfully slow. Green animation can take up to a second to appear and know that the phone is unlocked. It is also not the most accurate sensor, especially in direct sunlight.

So the screen is … amazing. Things under the screen are not.

Unfortunately, that assessment extends to the processor and RAM as well. In the USA In the US, the most well-known Samsung phones use Qualcomm processors, but this A51 uses a Samsung Exynos 9611, a mid-range chip that falls short of the task of making this phone feel snappy. Applications take a long time to load, especially if they haven't been opened recently and are therefore not active on the 4 GB of RAM.

Once you are in a browser or an app, things move at a decent enough rate. But every now and then, you have a hard time showing a screen or loading the following into your feed.

As I said, different phone manufacturers have to choose their priorities on these less expensive phones. Apple, for example, kept the body of the iPhone 8 with its smaller screen and massive bezels for the iPhone SE, but included the fastest mobile processor available – the A13 Bionic. Samsung chose differently.

Battery life is fine, but fails Samsung's claim that it is "durable." I'm getting just over a day, better than I could on the iPhone SE for sure. But with a 4,000 mAh cell and 1080p display, I was a little surprised that it didn't improve much. In theory, those specs should have added up to something much more impressive, and I wonder if the Exynos processor might be partly to blame.

Finally, there is the camera system, which consists of more lenses than necessary. The main lens has a 48 megapixel sensor that deletes 12 megapixel images by default. Those images are, like pretty much any camera these days, decent enough with good lighting. I was pleasantly surprised to see a good white balance, something that Samsung sometimes misses. But Samsung's other bad trend of unnaturally raising shadows still lingers.

You probably already know what's coming: it falls in low light, worse than the iPhone SE, in fact. And when you really get close to the details on the A51, there's a lot more clutter than you might have with other smartphone cameras, even at 48 megapixels.



Grid view













There's a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera, each of which is more about having fun than getting great shots. Fun is good! I enjoyed using these cameras. There's also a "5 megapixel,quot; depth camera that didn't seem to do anything useful, at least when it comes to portrait mode. Finally, the selfie camera is 32 megapixels and produces photos that are often over-processed.

Finally, the software. Samsung's One UI customizations on Android continue to make using a large-screen phone more enjoyable. But Samsung's willingness to let operators dispose of their phones with crapware also continues: My Verizon-based review unit was packed with games and services that no one would want. I would also like to be able to say that I am confident that this phone will receive software updates for more than two or three years.

Of the three "amazing,quot; things that Samsung promised, I think the Galaxy A51 only comes at half past one. The screen is amazing, the battery life is pretty good and the camera doesn't impress. The Pixel 3A (and presumably the impending 4A) and iPhone SE were surprised at how good their cameras are for $ 399. But the photos of the A51 definitely seem to come out of an older phone.

Making a good $ 400 phone is difficult, and none of them can be amazing by all possible metrics. But you want at least some parts of the phone to feel like they're coming from something much more expensive. Except for the screen, not enough of the Galaxy A51 is impressive.