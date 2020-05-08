Salons and hair salons reopened in North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today, nail and beauty salons, hair salons, and tanning salons across Texas have the go-ahead to return to business, but the changes will be made with safety in mind.

On Travis Street in the Knox Henderson district of Dallas, Studio One Ten opened its doors at 9 a.m. and greeted clients who needed a long-awaited hair salon appointment.

Salon owner Tori Harris says that in her twenty years in business, the past eight weeks have been the longest break in her career.

"We are coming to open and we are very excited," said Harris.

Harris successfully applied for a small business loan and was able to continue paying her employees during closing. Now that the salon is open again, it has implemented changes with the health and safety of its customers and employees in mind.

"I was very concerned about everyone here," she said.

Per Gov. Greg Abbott's order, for salons and hair salons to open, hairstyling stations must be six feet away and masks encouraged.

Harris says they are taking even more precautions.

"We were very strict about sanitation anyway in the industry, so it's not that unusual," Harris said.

Temperatures are now monitored with a front thermometer the moment someone enters through the front door. Stylist stations are located six feet away.

Stylists are working on one client at a time, to clean and disinfect between stocks.

Everyone, customers and employees, must wear masks while in the building.

"It's the first time I've been out since mid-March!" said Debbie Burns, who had an appointment early Friday morning.

Burns feels he is in good hands.

“It makes me feel really good. He has combed my hair for years and I knew that would be it, "Burns said.

That goes for your hair and your safety too.

"I feel really good. I have a hairstyle. There is nowhere to go, but I have a hairstyle," he said.