SAG-AFTRA, IATSE to Present Adam Schiff at Virtual City Hall on Reopening Hollywood – Up News Info

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and IATSE International President Matt Loeb will host a virtual town hall discussion Tuesday with Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) to discuss the impact of the coronavirus, future efforts by Aid and recovery of the entertainment and media industry work.

%MINIFYHTML4c9345b7cdb56a643988e5386df0b93815%

Schiff, who often advertises himself as "Hollywood's representative in Congress," will answer questions from union members about their concerns regarding the pandemic and its impact on their daily lives and economic future. Member questions for Schiff can be emailed to the SAG-AFTRA President's Education, Outreach and Engagement Task Force at [email protected] City Hall on May 12 will begin at 10:30 a.m. PT. You can join here:

Related story In Industry Unions media call, SAG-AFTRA Chief says production will not return to "normal" until vaccine, testing and tracking are in place

Schiff, who chairs the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee and who led the campaign to impeach President Donald Trump, was one of the leaders of Congress who defended the provisions of the recently approved $ 2 billion CARES Act that provided relief to freelance and contract workers who make up a large part of the entertainment industry.

Rep. Adam Schiff: The coronavirus relief bill "will hopefully help entertainment industry workers overcome some of the difficulties to come"

%MINIFYHTML4c9345b7cdb56a643988e5386df0b93816%

At the beginning of the pandemic, he joined Carteris and David White, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA, on a podcast in which he said that "unions play a very important role, not only in educating members but also in educating to elected officials about the unique needs of people in different industries. I think that's the information we need to put to work preparing our federal response to make sure everyone is provided. Obviously, this is going to be very damaging. It is, and over a sustained period of time, so the flow of information in both directions is really important. "

Today SAG-AFTRA and a broad coalition of entertainment industry organizations sent a new letter to congressional leaders highlighting the ways in which the implementation of the CARES Act has fallen short of helping needy workers in the community. of entertainment and requests that these defects in implementation be remedied in a new COVID aid package of the CARES Act. In the letter, the organizations point out that the implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program has overlooked workers who have mixed incomes and report it on forms W-2 and 1099.

"For those of us in the creative field to survive, and recover, after this crisis, we must be able to access the full support envisioned by Congress," the letter says. “Given the unique nature of our industry, many in our profession work from project to project and concert to concert, not just in multiple jobs but in various capacities. As a result, creators often find themselves working as employees receiving W-2 salaries and as independent (or otherwise self-employed) contractors receiving 1,099 performance income, royalties and other services. Unfortunately, the implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program has overlooked mixed-income workers.

“In almost every case we see in every state, a minimum amount of W-2 income disqualifies an independent person for PUA and significantly reduces the amount of assistance they receive. The PUA needs to be updated to recognize these different sources of income and allow people to show their mixed sources of income for a complete accounting of their annual income. "