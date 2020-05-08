Ryan Hurd on Maren Morris caesarean recovery: not very patient

WENN

One month after welcoming her baby, the lead singer opens up about parenting and supporting his wife as they adjust to life with their first child.

Up News Info –

Country singer Ryan Hurd he constantly has to urge his impatient wife Maren morris rest while the new mom continues to recover from her C-section.

The couple welcomed their first child, their son Hayes Andrew, in late March, and beat creator "Girl" later revealed they had to undergo an emergency C-section to safely deliver the baby after 30 hours in labor.

Morris and Hurd have focused on relating to their little one in their new home in Nashville, Tennessee, during the coronavirus pandemic, and had already planned to take a break after the baby's arrival.

"Life is not that different from the way we planned it, to be honest. Now we were going to be off the road," Hurd tells People.com.

"It is a little bit more difficult because we cannot have anyone else to see our baby, but I feel that we are very blessed because we have avoided many difficulties that other artists have had to face, because we have not really had to cancel many shows."

"We are very fortunate to be here learning to be a family of three and it has truly been an incredible time in our lives."

Hurd adds: "You imagine what it will be like, and then it ends up happening, and it seems like you couldn't imagine going back to just being the two of you. So we're very lucky to have him here and have both of us healthy."

And the father is keeping himself busy for the first time making sure Morris doesn't stretch too much after surgery: "(Maren) is still recovering, so we try to make sure she's as still as possible. She's not very patient. ..! "

"The entire first month she has been making sure her relationship with this boy is rock solid and making sure he is supported," Hurd continues. "I change a lot of diapers and keep my hands constantly busy cleaning or making bottles and things like that."

"Mainly it made me hyperconscious of my responsibility to both of them …", she shares about how becoming parents has strengthened their marriage. "Now there is only one other part of the equation."

Hurd and Morris were married in 2018 after five years together.