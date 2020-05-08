Russian military specialists return home from Italy – Defense Blog

The Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation announced on Friday that the first column with Russian military personnel and special teams carrying out tasks to assist in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection in Italy is marching from the temporary deployment point of Orio -al- Serio aerodrome in Bergamo to Villafranca aerodrome in Verona.

"Upon arrival at the airfield, personnel and equipment will be loaded onto the Russian Il-76 military transport plane to depart for their Homeland," the press release said.

Two flights are planned and about 20 military and 4 special equipment units will be delivered to Russia.

Between March 22 and 25, 15 Russian planes delivered nearly 100 Russian virologists and epidemiologists, eight medical brigades, as well as diagnostic and disinfection equipment to Italy. Russian specialists worked in one of the most affected areas in Italy: the city of Bergamo and its surroundings.

By May 5, Russian military specialists along with the Italian military had carried out a complete disinfection in nursing homes in more than 90 populated areas of Lombardy. In particular, 114 buildings and structures, more than 1.1 million square meters of internal premises and more than 400,000 square meters of paved roads were decontaminated.