Russell Simmons posts this rare photo of former Kimora Lee Simmons, he is dragged away and forced to explain why he dated her when she was a teenager

Russell Simmons is already in a lot of trouble, and has decided to create even more drama with a birthday message to his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons.

The music and fashion mogul is currently facing allegations of sexual assault and rape by several women. Russell took to social media where he wrote a sweet note to wish Kimora a happy birthday.

He was dragged out for dating a minor and was forced to explain how and when he met Kimora. He also took the opportunity to answer the question that has been on everyone's mind: Did he start dating Kimora when she was a teenager?

According to The Jasmine BrandRussell said, "I never do this but … That's not true … She turned 18 just after I met her February fashion week. Tyra Banks (our bridesmaid) Cindy Crawford Naomi were backstage from the Mary McFadden show, they said I was a model and I wasn't going to stay … I think that may have inspired her (laughing emoji) (the challenge). "We met in May when we were dating. She was legal at 17, but she turned 18 years old, which can help her mother and her manager Bethann Hardison approve the support and rushed us in (we really didn't need a push), and the love story started. People like to talk every now and then. and my answer, so follow this advice Be happy and share happiness … try to think encouraging thoughts and keep learning to practice love … that's our goal … oh and celebrate queen @kimoraleesimmons " .

Russell was 35 years old and Kimora was 17 when they met. Russell and Kimora were married six years later, which means Russell was 41 and Kimora was 23.

One person stated, “That just means that your mom was looking for that check. 🤷🏽‍♀️ "

A second commenter added: "You are still a minor at age 17; no adult male should even approach her at that age.

Someone on Twitter chimed in: "I get it, and he was probably 18 … he grew up. * … but what does a 35-year-old MAN have in common with an 18-year-old ?!"

Another follower explained, "Are you trying to ruin our black men … married and had children … as if they ever take into consideration the children of these men with slander and shit?"

An opponent defended the music star: "But it's not illegal. And they ended up together for years, married and had a family, so trying to paint him as a serial pedophile is creepy. Clearly, everyone around them includes approving their relationship, so who are we to judge almost 30 years later? They have kids reading this shit! There are real farts and white bullies in the industry that are never reported. So because the first Prosecution did not work, will we give your ex-WIFE 30 years back?

Russell has many explanations to make on this subject.



