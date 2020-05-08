Russell Simmons denies underage dating with Kimora Lee Simmons

WENN / Attaches

The conflicting music producer clarifies in a lengthy comment below his birthday tribute to his ex-wife that the model was a legal adult when he started courting her.

Russell Simmons She faces another accusation, after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women. The Def Jam Recordings co-founder has been forced to clarify the story of his relationship with his ex-wife. Kimora Lee Simmons after the rumor spread that he started dating the model when he was a minor.

"I never do this, but … That's not true …," he wrote under his birthday tribute to the 45-year-old fashion designer, which he published on Tuesday, May 5. Denying inappropriate romantic speculation, he recounted: "She turned 18 just after meeting her February fashion week. Tyra banks (our bridesmaid) Cindy Crawford Naomi was behind the scenes at the Mary McFadden show, they said she was a model and I wasn't going to stay … I think that may have inspired her (laughing emoji) (the challenge). "

Russell went on to detail the timeline of their romance: "We met before we were dating. It was legal at 17, but he turned 18, which his mother and manager Bethann Hardison approved and rushed us (we really didn't). I don't need a push) and the love story began. "

Beating up on detractors, the conflicting music producer added in the lengthy now-deleted comment: "People like to talk every now and then, I lose my cool and I respond, so follow this advice. Be happy and share happiness … try to think of some encouraging thoughts and keep learning to practice love … that's our goal … oh and celebrate queen @kimoraleesimmons. "

However, Russell is still celebrating his birthday with Kimora, whom he married in December 1998. "Happy birthday @kimoraleesimmons Oops, time flies … here you are a lifetime ago (like yesterday) …" he wrote in the legend of the publication, which showed a photo of him and Kimora in their youth. "We've been through a lot and we've always come out better on the other end. /. The Eyes behind the Eyes are the same."

He continued talking about the mother of his children, "And your beautiful spirit has been kept pure. You are the same, but wiser … you have guided so many people to happier and healthier lives … while creating the most beautiful, smart and accomplished children. Whatever the generational curses we had were erased and do not exist in our children … because of their courage and heart … God certainly blessed us all with his presence thanking them 1,000,000 times for their intervention in my lifetime ".

Russell and Kimora separated in 2006 before officially divorcing in 2009. They share two daughters together, Ming Lee Simmons, 20, and Aoki Lee Simmons, 17. The ex maintain a good relationship after their separation.