Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome officially first-time parents after she gives birth to their baby!

The Harry Potter actor is officially a first-time parent! Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have welcomed their baby together and they couldn't be happier as a family of three.

The couple confirmed the surprising news today, a representative shared via HollywoodLife that: ‘Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby. We ask that you respect your privacy at this special time. "

The pregnancy reports only started about a month ago when Georgia first displayed her tummy.

Obviously, she was already super big when she was seen with Rupert during a Whole Foods trip on April 9.

She was wearing a black print t-shirt, matching leggings and a pair of white sneakers at the time and her tummy looked ready to explode.

The next day, her representative finally confirmed that she was indeed pregnant with her boyfriend, Rupert's son, stating that they were "excited to announce that they were expecting a baby."

Rupert and Georgia have been a couple since 2011, so it's safe to say that they definitely haven't rushed into the parenting world.

As for the next step in their relationship, there have been rumors of marriage that started last year when they were seen swinging matching rings.

Other than that, the actor couple has done a great job of keeping their romance as private as it seems despite being together for almost a decade.

However, in a 2018 interview for The Guardian, Rupert spoke about raising a family and said, "I would like to settle down and have children soon. If I had a child, would I call him Ron? It's a pretty good name, but probably not And Grint is a difficult name to match a one-syllable first name. "



