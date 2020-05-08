Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy Dead at 75 years of Coronavirus

Roy Horn of the famous duo Siegrfried & Roy died at the age of 75 from complications caused by the coronavirus.
According to a press release, the legendary artist succumbed to the disease at a Las Vegas hospital on Friday afternoon. "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," he said. Siegfried Fischbacher. "From the moment we met, I knew that Roy and I together would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."
He continued, "Roy was a fighter his entire life, including these past few days. I sincerely thank the team of doctors, nurses, and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."
For over forty years, Siegfried and Roy entertained the masses by wiping out big cats as if by magic.
Roy's career as a magician unfortunately came to an end when a 7-year-old white tiger named Mantacore attacked him during one of his shows at the Mirage in 2003. He escaped the incident with critical injuries to his spine and severe blood loss.
Isaac Brekken / Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil
Despite the severity of the attack, Roy was finally able to walk and speak with some help. Although their show at the Mirage was canceled and the staff fired, Siegfried and Roy continued to work with big cats as they had for much of their lives.
They officially retired from business in 2010, four years before Mantacore, the same cat that attacked Roy, died at the age of 17. A representative of the couple said at the time that Mantacore lived in Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at the Mirage Hotel, something Roy assured since he never blamed the animal. "I will always believe that it was his concern for my safety and well-being that made him act as he did that night long ago. We spent many hours together and he never ceased to bring me great joy and awe. It was my great honor to be by his side in the end, "Roy shared.
Without a doubt, the artist will be remembered among the many artists who achieved gold on the Las Vegas Strip.
