Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy Dead at 75 years of Coronavirus

Roy Horn of the famous duo Siegrfried & Roy died at the age of 75 from complications caused by the coronavirus.

According to a press release, the legendary artist succumbed to the disease at a Las Vegas hospital on Friday afternoon. "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," he said. Siegfried Fischbacher. "From the moment we met, I knew that Roy and I together would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

He continued, "Roy was a fighter his entire life, including these past few days. I sincerely thank the team of doctors, nurses, and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

For over forty years, Siegfried and Roy entertained the masses