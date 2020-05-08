Rose McGowan wishes she had left Hollywood before the sexual assault

Instagram

The former star of & # 39; Sorceresses & # 39; she regrets staying in Hollywood and having accomplished meager jobs after being evicted after a sexual assault involving tycoon Harvey Weinstein.

Actress Rose McGowan I wish I had left Hollywood a long time ago. First "Charmed"The 46-year-old star told Yahoo that her new activism activities have proven to be a relief to life in the acting industry and, as she prepares to dabble in music with her debut album," Planet 9 " He said the career change has helped "calm" past trauma. "

"It was my daily work. I acquitted myself very well, but it was not the love of my life," he reflected. "I refused to give up who I was forever just to stay in a (Hollywood) system that I fundamentally disagree with, which I think is a cult. And then they blacklist me after being sexually assaulted, and so what work are you doing to do? "

"So it was like taking the stool and scraping the bottom of the barrel trying to get the (papers) I could. That's one way of living. And it's not artistically where I live."

While admitting to being "alone as hell" for many years, the star, who alleges she was raped by a disgraced producer Harvey weinstein At the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, he confessed that he believes that whatever path he has taken in life, he would have faced sexual abuse.

"I think it was always going to be this way. Oddly, all my life, I had a deadly fear of being sexually assaulted, as I think most women are. It's a common fear, the guy who walks in at night wearing a mask on his face. That's scary, "Rose continued. "It's the Boogieman. But our 'Boogieman' is usually someone we know, even if it's just at a breakfast meeting, in my case, at 10 am."

"I wish I had left Hollywood earlier," he concluded.