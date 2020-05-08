robodog: roaming & # 39; robodog & # 39; politely tells visitors to Singapore park to stay separate – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLd0a1811ab0a8edc9e67ddd4e6047c3e315%

Far from barking his orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singapore authorities to help curb coronavirus infections in the city-state courteously asks runners and cyclists to stay apart.

The four-legged, remote control machine built by Boston Dynamics was first deployed in a central park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it team up with other robots monitoring Singapore's green spaces during a national shutdown.

"Let's keep Singapore healthy," said the yellow and black robot dog named SPOT in English as he wandered around. "For your own safety and for the people around you, please stay at least a meter away. Thank you," she added, in a soft female voice.

Despite the benefits, violations of Singapore's strict closing rules can result in heavy fines and even jail.

The city-state of 5.7 million people has more than 21,000 cases, one of the highest in Asia, largely due to massive infections among migrant workers living in crowded dormitories in areas little visited by tourists.

Under the rules to enforce the blockade until June 1, residents can only leave their homes for essential trips, such as shopping for groceries, and must wear a mask at all times in public. Exercise is allowed outdoors, but should be done alone.

Another robot, shaped like a small car, has been deployed to a nearby depot to warn visitors "not to prowl,quot; and that "meetings are not allowed."

Authorities behind the latest trial, government cyber security and technology agencies, said in a statement that SPOT could better cross the rugged terrain in parks and gardens.

In addition to transmitting messages that remind visitors of social distancing measures, SPOT is equipped with cameras and analysis tools to estimate the number of people in the park.

Authorities said cameras could not track people or record personal data.

%MINIFYHTMLd0a1811ab0a8edc9e67ddd4e6047c3e316%

SPOT has also recently been tested for use in a temporary hospital that delivers medications to patients.

