Riverside County faces $ 100 million deficit as officials vote on COVID orders – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLc290945a8abe4b31e44c36d1ab8cb5a815%

– In the face of a projected $ 100 million revenue shortfall, Riverside County officials voted on a proposal that would amend the county's public health orders.

Following Governor Gavin Newsom's guidelines, Riverside County joined other counties in allowing retail businesses to have a sidewalk pickup starting Friday.

But residents packed the Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday afternoon, and many called on officials to reopen their businesses.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors postponed the decision to rescind all local public health orders related to the new coronavirus.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told the board that approximately 2,300 of the 2.5 million residents in the county have contracted the virus and that, as a sheriff, he would no longer enforce county directives to close businesses.

%MINIFYHTMLc290945a8abe4b31e44c36d1ab8cb5a816%

"Not only do we not have the resources to enforce unreasonable orders, but I refuse to make criminals of business owners, single mothers and healthy people for exercising their constitutional rights," said Bianco.

"The original projections and fears that prompted the implementation of these orders have proven to be wrong … There can be no new normal, we are talking about a country formed on the fundamental freedoms of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness " "Any new normality is a direct attack on those basic rights that distinguish us and make us the largest country in the world."

The motion was presented by the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Manuel Pérez, who last week said he wanted all county orders to be lifted amid evidence that the threat of the new coronavirus is receding and the need for economic recovery it grows.

County officials have asked department heads to come up with cost reduction plans by May 13, as Riverside County Chief Executive George Johnson warned earlier this week that the county is facing a revenue deficit. of $ 100 million.