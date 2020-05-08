Riverdale is about to graduate from high school, but what's next?

RiverdaleThe past year may have been interrupted, but major changes are still looming.
The last three episodes that were planned for the fourth season before production was forced to close would have included some serious milestones at the end of high school: prom, final college decisions, and, of course, graduation, it's Saying, the first episodes of season five will be spent ending the end of the school year and some of those less orthodox things that come with a Riverdale senior year, like creepy mysterious tapes that terrorize the city.
But after all that's said and done, and season four is really over the way it was intended, what comes next? Riverdale, the university years? A leap of time? Does everyone come back to take jobs at Riverdale High? We put that question to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-SacasaAnd while he couldn't exactly spoil what lies ahead, he was able to scoff at what writers are talking about and how things have changed since the pandemic.
"I will be honest with you, we had ideas about that, before the crown, and now we are in the room, meeting through Zoom, and we are evaluating all our options," he says. "The time jumps are especially good between seasons. But now that we are not doing that, we are looking at all our options."
Instead of, theoretically, finishing the fourth season with graduation and starting the fifth season, for example, jumping five years earlier to reach the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene (and to catch up on some of the actors' actual ages, just a suggestion), The first three episodes of the fifth season will continue where this week's finale ended, making an inevitably awkward transition after episode three.
"I think we are swinging in the best and most robust way, but the good thing is that whatever happens after graduation, I think people will be intrigued to watch, but it seems like every episode when we come back is pretty dramatic," he says. . "And I think people will bow down and be really attracted to him, so is he ideal? Absolutely not. But I think people will be pleased that we are not talking badly about these stories."
Also, Aguirre-Sacasa is not totally excited about leaving Riverdale High behind for now.
"I'll tell you how I feel. At the beginning of the season we said we were going to focus a little bit more on high school stuff, and I feel like we did, like the last football game and the last Vixens, and then the prom and going to college and a lot of that stuff, and really, I'm wondering how we keep that franchise going in high school, it's that important to the characters and the brand. And I guess in a way that I'm not ready to say goodbye is the truth. "
So, could we see some current Riverdale High students become Riverdale High teachers?
"Listen, we're having all those kinds of conversations right now, that's for sure."
One thing that is also certain is that while it was announced that the characters of Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich will not be returning as regulars in the fifth season, they will return during the first few episodes to finish their current stories, and will not stay away forever.
"I don't think it's a spoiler to say that they're not dying, and I hope that these characters, Hermione and FP, are part of Riverdale as long as there is a Riverdale," he says.
As for how production could change after the pandemic, Aguirre-Sacasa says it is too early to say, but we hope the show can still achieve all of those twists they promised us when filming can start again.
Riverdale airs on The CW.
