Riverdale is about to graduate from high school, but what's next?

RiverdaleThe past year may have been interrupted, but major changes are still looming.

The last three episodes that were planned for the fourth season before production was forced to close would have included some serious milestones at the end of high school: prom, final college decisions, and, of course, graduation, it's Saying, the first episodes of season five will be spent ending the end of the school year and some of those less orthodox things that come with a Riverdale senior year, like creepy mysterious tapes that terrorize the city.

But after all that's said and done, and season four is really over the way it was intended, what comes next? Riverdale, the university years? A leap of time? Does everyone come back to take jobs at Riverdale High? We put that question to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-SacasaAnd while he couldn't exactly spoil what lies ahead, he was able to scoff at what writers are talking about and how things have changed since the pandemic.