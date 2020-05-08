Rihanna, Big Sean, Jack Dorsey and more team up to donate $ 3.2 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in Detroit and Flint

Support for COVID-19's relief efforts is still ongoing and the Clara Lionel Foundation in Rihanna is once again stepping up to team up with other notable organizations. This time he joins forces again with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and his #StartSmall initiative and also with Big Sean and his Sean Anderson Organization.

Each organization along with Lyft, the David Rockefeller Fund and the Stadler Family Foundation will donate a combined amount of $ 3.2 million for relief efforts in Detroit and Flint, Michigan. The money will help with needs such as access to food and water, rental assistance, bail relief, survivors of domestic violence, homeless people, foster children, refugees and immigrants.

According to RevoltMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said: "I personally want to thank Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation and Jack Dorsey's Start Small Fund for helping groups in Detroit and Flint on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. This generous The gift will provide these essential nonprofit organizations with much-needed resources to help address the needs of those most affected by COVID-19. "

Like us previously Rihanna and Jack Dorsey have reportedly teamed up before to help with relief efforts in response to COVID-19. Last month they donated a total amount of $ 4.2 million to victims of domestic violence.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94