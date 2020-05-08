Rick Springfield releases new coronavirus relief song with celebrities everywhere

Rick Springfield is as busy as ever. As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, Springfield, like many other celebrities, has chosen to use their time forever.

This Friday, Rick released a new single called "The Wall Will Fall,quot;, whose music video features characters such as Richard Marx, Sammy Hagar, Paul Stanley, Ellen DeGeneres and Andy Cohen, among many others. According to page six, the new track is number one on the iTunes Rock Chart, with proceeds going to the non-profit organization, Feeding America.

Rick, 70, told reporters on page six that he started working with Ellen DeGeneres's brother, Vance, after watching Vance's video on how to teach someone to play the guitar in less than 60 seconds. In the video, Vance is continuously interrupted.

Rick said he took up the idea for DeGeneres and started doing the same in his own video in which he taught fans how to play his hit song "Jessie’s Girl,quot; in 60 seconds. According to Springfield, DeGeneres viewed the video and called it and requested a collaboration.

Rick went on to say that he and Vance had the idea to work together as a joke, but ended up producing a pretty good song. Regarding self-isolation, Rick explained that spending time away from others has been really good for his mental health.

As the singer's fans know, he has been very honest about his battles with depression after a failed suicide attempt when he was 16, in addition to his personal struggles in the 2010 autobiography, Late, late night.

According to Rick, time spent away from others has not increased his depression at all. The singer-songwriter added that because he has been constantly working on music, his mind is calm, especially considering that it is for the common good.

Rick went on to say that he would like to wrestle with something else, before joking that at least with substance abuse, one can quit the drug and go to rehab. Springfield added, "There is no rehabilitation for depression."



