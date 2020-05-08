RHONJ – Jennifer Aydin Donates 5,000 Masks To Hospitals After Recovering From COVID-19

New Jersey Royal Housewives Star Jennifer Aydin tested positive for COVID-19 in April after suffering numerous symptoms, including massive headaches, and both her father and daughter also tested positive for the virus. Now everyone in his family has recovered, and the reality star is bringing health workers back to the front line of the pandemic by donating 5,000 masks to hospitals in New Jersey and New York.

"When I had the coronavirus, I noticed that my masks were very flimsy at the time," said Aydin recently. Page six. "Everyone was asking how I had gotten it or whatever and I was like,‘ I was at the grocery store. That's the only place I went to. "

On our way to @lenoxhill to donate 2000 masks😊 – Jennifer Aydin (@JenniferAydin) May 5, 2020

Aydin says that after recovering from the virus, she asked her husband, who is a plastic surgeon, to get her an N95 mask. Unfortunately, he had no access to the masks, and she thought that if a doctor's wife was having a hard time getting her hands on the N95 masks, then "what about the average Joe?"

She started making some phone calls, and Aydin eventually connected with the manufacturer of her Ultimate Beauty Pillow and ordered 10,000 masks to support local hospitals. Aydin says he didn't tell anyone about buying the masks because he didn't want to "cheat on him." He wanted to make sure the shipment would arrive, and once he had the masks in his possession, he contacted the New Jersey governor's office to find out who else needed them.

Aydin sent 3,000 masks to the Bergen New Bridge Center in Paramus, New Jersey, and then contacted his family, friends, and RHONJ cast members to see if they needed the masks. Through a RHONJ Producer, Ayding connected with Lenox Hill Hospital in New York and donated 2,000 masks.

The reality star says she has also donated a thousand N95 masks to "just miscellaneous people,quot; who have sent her DMs on social media begging for help. Aydin says that every time he sees a new request, if he can, he will put some skins in an envelope. Then she or her assistant will go directly to the post office and send the masks to those in need.

Because her husband is a surgeon, Aydin also keeps some of the masks to give to her husband's patients at the Aydin Center for Plastic Surgery. She says he is planning to reopen his business after the quarantine is lifted and the order to stay home. He also revealed that they already have patients calling because "people want their Botox and injectables."

Jennifer Aydin says that after recovering from the new coronavirus she feels "great,quot; and "as good as new." She says she is "so happy,quot; that she didn't get the virus worse than others because "it was a little scary for a minute."



