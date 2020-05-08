RHOA meeting preview: NeNe Leakes explodes in Kenya Moore

Shots.
In this exclusive clip from the first part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual meeting (airing Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m.), the ladies ring in Kenya mooreis a subject person, known as "Ken,quot;. As fans of the show surely know, "Ken,quot; is the name Kenya gave her husband. Marc Daly.
"I actually like Ken, I think Ken is the best person,quot; NeNe leaks things start.
"That was a compliment,quot; Porsha Williams jokes
Unfortunately, this playful tone doesn't last long, as things escalate rapidly among housewives. Specifically, how Andy Cohen she pushes NeNe to clarify her position, the Joy Alum notes that "Ken shit closes."
"Well, maybe NeNe should be more like Ken," responds the former beauty queen. "She needs to learn to shut the shit up."
Of course, this does not sit well with the 52-year-old businessman, who declares that she is "like Ken."
"NeNe is coming to get into that butt," he says abruptly. When Kenya tells NeNe to choose one of her "multiple personalities,quot;, she is interrupted by her enemy.
"Yes girl! And pick one of your many personalities, Ken!" NeNe scoffs.
"Along with my many talents," Kenya responds coldly.
In response, NeNe declares, "Good for you, bitch!"
After being called a bitch "in a minute,quot;, Kenya jokes that the meeting is "ahead,quot;. While the other housewives laugh at the shadow, NeNe doubles her stance.
"You will be called a bitch every time I see you, every morning," says NeNe. "NeNe always wins! She's been winning for years, honey."
For all this drama and more, be sure to check out Sunday's reunion.
First part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta The meeting airs on Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. in Bravo!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
