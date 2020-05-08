RHOA meeting preview: NeNe Leakes explodes in Kenya Moore

Shots.

In this exclusive clip from the first part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual meeting (airing Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m.), the ladies ring in Kenya mooreis a subject person, known as "Ken,quot;. As fans of the show surely know, "Ken,quot; is the name Kenya gave her husband. Marc Daly.

"I actually like Ken, I think Ken is the best person,quot; NeNe leaks things start.

"That was a compliment,quot; Porsha Williams jokes

Unfortunately, this playful tone doesn't last long, as things escalate rapidly among housewives. Specifically, how Andy Cohen she pushes NeNe to clarify her position, the Joy Alum notes that "Ken shit closes."

"Well, maybe NeNe should be more like Ken," responds the former beauty queen. "She needs to learn to shut the shit up."

Of course, this does not sit well with the 52-year-old businessman, who declares that she is "like Ken."