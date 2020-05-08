Reward offered at Los Altos Backyard Slaying Of Gardener – Up News Info San Francisco

LOS ALTOS (Up News Info SF): A $ 10,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing Roberto Riviera, the gardener who was killed while working in a Los Altos backyard.

The reward is offered by Mothers Against Murder, a Los Altos-based non-profit organization, in partnership with the Los Altos Police Department.

Riviera was shot sometime before 10:55 a.m., when police were called about a shooting at a house in the 1000 block of Highlands Circle. He was shot while working in the fenced-in backyard of the house and was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m.

The suspect may have left the area on a motorcycle, according to police. No other details have been revealed.

Margaret Petros, executive director of Mothers Against Murder, said Thursday night after the reward was offered: "We really hope that the

criminals / criminals are quickly arrested. "

Petros said the neighborhood was usually very safe and it was shocking that something like this happened.

The death marked the first recorded homicide in the city since 1994.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Los Altos Police Detective Sgt. Cameron Shearer at 650-947-2770, or the department's anonymous information line at 650-947-2774.