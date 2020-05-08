Revisiting the charming Mississippi Masala of Denzel Washington

When romance met comedy When romance met comedy With When Romance Met Comedy, Caroline Siede examines the history of romantic comedy through the years, one happily ever after (or not) at once.

In the broadcast age, it's easy to assume everything is just a click or two away. But even our biggest movie stars aren't guaranteed to have their complete filmographies online. Two years after he won an Oscar for Glory, Denzel Washington starred Mississippi Masala, a Romeo and Julietromantic style about a black carpet cleaner and an Indian motel clerk who finds love in Greenwood, Mississippi. Through It got solid reviews, the 1992 film made a small impression at the box office. And it hasn't hit a digital streaming platform yet, not even as an iTunes or Amazon rental (although you can rent it through Netflix) still operational DVD mail program). It's a shame because Mississippi Masala it's exactly the kind of movie that deserves to be rediscovered today: a totally original story written and directed by women that carefully explores the complexities of interracial love between people of color.

Washington was not the only Oscar winner involved in Mississippi Masala. Director Mira Nair's first narrative feature film in 1988, Salaam Bombay! he had received an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Picture. The director, educated at Harvard and born in India, came from an experience in film vérité and documentary, which she used in Salaam Bombay! kicking real-life kids out of the slums of Mumbai to fictionalize their lives. by Mississippi Masala, Nair took loose inspiration from his own cultural experiences: “When I came (to Harvard) I was accessible to both white and black communities, a third world sister to the black community and Kosher to others, but there were always these invisible lines. I felt there was an interesting hierarchy where brown was between black and white. "

Nair rejoined with Salaam Bombay! screenwriter Sooni Taraporevala for Mississippi Masalaand combined two others Indian immigrant experiences for the premise of the film, which both implies the unexpected fact that many motels in the southern United States are run by American Indian families and the history of Indian immigration and exile in uganda. How Mississippi Masala Details, in the late 19th century, British colonizers used hired servants from India to build Uganda's rail system. Some of those workers chose to remain in the country after their contracts were made, and eventually rose to positions of economic prosperity. However, in 1971 Idi Amin staged a military coup and ordered the exile of all Asians living in Uganda.

Mississippi Masala It begins by capturing the terrifying brutality of that expulsion. Successful lawyer Jay (Roshan Seth), his wife Kinnu (Sharmila Tagore) and their little daughter Mina (Sahira Nair) must leave Uganda with only what they can carry. For Jay, who has always proudly regarded himself as Uganda's first, the hardest hit is listening to his lifelong best friend, Okelo (Konga Mbandu), echo Amin's propaganda: "Africa is for Africans African blacks A dejected Jay has no answers for his daughter when she asks where they will go, how long they will be gone and if they will ever return.

After that tense 15-minute prologue, the film jumps to the present where Mina (now played by Sarita Choudhury) is a bright and beautiful 24-year-old girl who has assimilated into American life in Mississippi. Her mother runs a small liquor store, while Mina and her father work at the somewhat seedy motel of a family friend. While Mina's parents limit her social circle to Greenwood's tight-knit Indian community, she is equally comfortable at a local nightclub where most of the other clients are black. It is there that he meets Demetrius Williams (Washington), the handsome young man whose truck accidentally collided that day. The accident is easily forgiven when they start dancing. Mina wants to get rid of a parent-approved date, while Demetrius wants to make an ex-girlfriend jealous. Very soon, however, a genuine spark also develops between the couple.

Demetrius and Mina's love story is the easy and lighthearted centerpiece of a movie with big, complex ideas in mind. Mina is of Indian descent, but since she was born in Africa and raised in the United Kingdom and the United States, she describes herself as "mix masala", the Indian term for a blend of spices. (Demetrius briefly confuses it with a religious denomination.) Nair explained from his film, “There is this very cerebral concept (center): What was it like to be African, but Indian-skinned who believed that India was a spiritual home without having been there and living in Mississippi? What if this world collided with that of black Americans who believed that Africa was their spiritual home, but had never been there? It must collide with love, because we must sell tickets! ”

One year later Mo & # 39; Better Blues harnessed the power of Washington's sexuality, Mississippi Masala captured the peak of his romantic charisma. Nair, who knew her Indian-Ugandan husband While researching the film, he insisted that Washington capture the "stupor of love" he was feeling at the time. As Nair reminded The Guardian, “I told him that he couldn't be rational, that he just had to go there and have weak knees. He was looking really suspicious at me. So I said the point is that if you allow yourself to be totally vulnerable, without defenses, then the female audience will simply devour you. "Although Nair's friend Spike Lee had warned him that Washington would never take his shirt off on screen, actually Washington was the one who suggested that he look shirtless at some point. "I said I didn't have to," Nair explained. "But he said he needed it, and by that time he was in a stupor of love, in love with the movie. "

In her first acting role, Choudhury channels her discomfort at the feeling of her performance, as Roger Ebert cunningly observed. in his review. Demetrius and Mina's love story is a perfect mix of sweet and sexy. Both are intelligent and practical young people who are not immersed in the notion of true love, but neither are they totally immune to it. Nair and cinematographer Edward Lachman capture the sensuality of the couple's connection without leaning towards exploitation or exoticism. When Demetrius and Mina consummate their relationship during a trip to Biloxi, the camera fondly highlights their warm skin tones against the white sheets.

It's still rare to see an interracial love story on the big screen in America that doesn't involve a white person. And almost three decades after its launch, Mississippi Masala it remains one of the few screen representations of an African American / American Indian romance. Demetrius and Mina's relationship upsets the tentative balance that exists between the White, Black and Indian communities in Greenwood. Earlier in the film, an Indian character tries to stop Demetrius from suing for the car accident by appealing to racial solidarity: “Black, brown, yellow, Mexican, Puerto Rican: anyway. As long as you're not white, it means you're colored … All people of color should stay together. "

But once Demetrius and Mina are discovered together in bed, that solidarity disappears immediately. Indian motel owners withdraw their businesses from Demetrius' carpet cleaning company, while a white woman who previously bragged about helping Demetrius get a loan from bank calls to revoke her support after hearing the rumors. The Indian community believes that Mina is dating below her, while the black community accuses Demetrius of trying to rise above his position (although not as much as if he was dating a white woman). Nair also carefully encourages dissenting voices, to reflect the fact that none of the communities has a monolithic point of view. But the feeling of an unspoken racial hierarchy is palpable. Demetrius's friend warns him harshly: "You better leave them alone." They are just problems. "

Despite the fact that the film explores the world of Demetrius (full of excellent supporting twists by Charles S. Dutton, Joe Seneca, and Tico Wells), Mississippi Masala He is primarily interested in the weaknesses and hypocrisies of the Greenwood Indian community. They are victims of racism, but they also perpetuate it, even through colorism in their own community. (A woman gossips about Mina at a wedding: "You can be dark and have money, or you can be fair and not have money.") While Mina's father Jay was a progressive defense lawyer in Uganda, his worldview it has hardened since his exile. . Seeing his daughter with Demetrius stirs up old wounds and eventually forces him to face the truth of his long-standing complaints.

Nair insisted that filming the film on location, both in Greenwood and Kampala, and flashbacks in Uganda's lush countryside make Jay's longing for his homeland all the more poignant. He has spent years obsessively asking the new Ugandan regime to recover the property he lost in exile. However, when Jay finally makes the trip back to Kampala, he is not as cathartic as he expected. Nair is not interested in telling a simplistic story in which love easily conquers everything. So while there is hope in Demetrius and Mina's relationship that breaks boundaries, there is a melancholic ambiguity in Mississippi Masala too.

Mississippi Masala It offers a lot to dig into, in fact from time to time too much. As Ebert said, "There really are three movies here: the Ugandan exile, the love story, the life of the Indians in the Deep South and really just enough screen time for one of them." However, that also means that the film can withstand all kinds of different interpretations. Mayukh Sen from Fader find optimism in the message Mississippi Masala imparts while University of Tennessee professor Urmila Seshagiri published a fascinating article on "Hybridization limits" in Nair's representation of intercultural romance. As Seshagiri sees it, the happy ending of Mississippi Masala It can only take place in a kind of liminal space outside the world that the film has established.

More than anything, Mississippi Masala It makes you realize how rare it is to see a truly original love story on screen, be it in the genres of romantic comedy or romantic drama. It is a film about ordinary people that recognizes that their lives can be unique. And it's a shame the movie is no longer available now, especially given that the main appetite for this type of story has only grown since the early 1990s.

Fortunately, Nair has a host of other movies that are easier to find, including her 2001 Hindu drama drama. Monsoon wedding and his 2006 family drama The namesake, who stars in the afternoon Irrfan Khan. In 2016, Nair returned to his interest in Uganda (where he lives part-time) for the fantastic family film. Katwe queen, which tells the real-life story of a young chess prodigy from the slums of Kampala. And while Mississippi Masala It remains a kind of hidden gem in the romantic genre, it is a reminder of the diversity of stories that await discovery by filmmakers willing to search for them.

