Returning after COVID-19, Dallas County Community Colleges will continue virtual classes through the fall – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With its 140,000 students already living at home – Dallas County Community College leaders decide the safest way is to keep them learning there too.

The announcement came Thursday that most classes this fall will be taught online.

DCCCD Chancellor Dr. Joe May spoke to Up News Info 11 News about the factors influencing the decision.

“I was really analyzing the educational needs of the students; but first and foremost the health and safety needs, "says Dr. May." Where we can, we will add additional space, where we cannot, we will reduce the number of students to ensure that each classroom is safe and that students are at an appropriate distance. "

According to Dr. May, the goal is to move as many classes as possible online, to create the additional space necessary to safely teach those on campus who don't have that option, such as those with clinics and labs, technology classes. and automotive, among others.

A survey of local universities reveals that the University of North Texas is working to begin limited face-to-face teaching as early as the second summer session.

Both Southern Methodist University and Texas and Texas Christian University will join them to resume instruction on campus in the fall. Residential bedrooms will also reopen.

"We know that if students can't come to us, that deprives or delays opportunities to get better jobs and support themselves and their families," says Dr. May, who adds that students can trust the leaders of the Community colleges will make every effort to allow students to return to class safely and then finish those classes.