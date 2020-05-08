Reopening the economy poses a "Goldilocks challenge,quot; for transportation

As state officials reflect on the reopening of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, some analyzing the details of what the trip back to work will be like are taking a Goldilocks page: trying to find a balance of transit that, as she would say, "just fine."

"The Goldilocks Challenge,quot; is how State Department Secretary for Transportation Stephanie Pollack described the task to her and her colleagues during a virtual panel discussion Thursday afternoon.

Boston already suffered from noticeable rush hour traffic congestion before the start of the current health crisis. And in the era of social estrangement, how many commuters will go for a ride in a full MBTA car?

"‘ The Goldilocks challenge ’is how do we do it right?" Pollack said during the discussion, he focused on the future of commuting and held by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. "How do we make sure there is enough traffic to address traffic congestion (and) greenhouse gases and equity issues, but do we also make sure that traffic is not crowded?"

The number of passengers on public transportation has decreased significantly, from 70 to 80 percent, since the total weight of COVID-19 arrived in New England. The MBTA is currently operating at a reduced level of service.

Traffic has also dropped dramatically. With Governor Charlie Baker's stay-at-home notice and an order to close all nonessential businesses in effect through May 18, highways across the state have been staggeringly empty, so much so that officials at the Highway are actively urging remaining motorists not to speed up to their destinations after the fatal accident rate doubled last month.

Baker has said that as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and other metrics decrease as needed, his administration is considering a gradual reopening of the economy later this month.

On Thursday, Pollack, emphasizing that the exact way the state workforce would choose to travel at the time remains uncertain, said survey data shows that some travelers would be uncomfortable at the prospect of traveling in T.

She noted the results of a University of Suffolk, WGBH News, and Boston Globe Survey released this week showing that 79.2 percent of the 500 respondents indicated that they would not feel comfortable traveling on public transportation when those regulations are lifted. Additionally, an IBM Institute for Business Value survey of 25,000 consumers nationwide last month found that "more than 20 percent of respondents who used public transit regularly said they would no longer do so, and 28 percent additional said he would use public transportation less frequently. "

With the number of passengers expected to be much lower than before, the MBTA is working to finally offer its full scheduled service, according to CEO Steve Poftak, who said the agency has reserved the money to do so in its 2021 fiscal year budget. .

However, passengers should not expect a comprehensive plan detailing details of how service will change or rebound in each branch of the system, said Pollack, who also sits on the state's Recovery Advisory Board. Rather, the return to full service is expected to be gradual as needed along with increasing passenger numbers, he said.

"I'd take a guess that the T would need to be back on its full schedule by the time schools reopen in the fall," Pollack said. “But as I said, we have the financial means to do it sooner if the passenger justifies it.

"This is how we are addressing it," he added. "There is not going to be a giant plan that will launch the T that will tell you exactly how much service they are going to have in each service, every month for the next 12 months, because that is not how it will be. Come back."

But too few passengers would be a problem, according to Pollack.

MBTA's lack of commuters could indicate that passengers don't feel safe on the T, and traffic congestion "could return with a vengeance,quot; as shown on a slide during their presentation.

More cars on the road also means that greenhouse gas emissions are less likely to decrease, affecting the state's "net,quot; emissions target of 2050, Pollack said.

"I would say it is bad for equity. Certainly, it could be a sign that our passengers do not feel that we are doing our job in security, and that passengers produce fares and fares are an important part of the support network. financial for T, "he said. "So, something like the Goldilocks story, if it is too little or too good, the traffic is not good."

Still, a turn in the other direction comes with problems of its own.

"Unfortunately, too much traffic (passengers), particularly busy traffic, can be a problem for commuters," Pollack said. “It could present safety concerns for MBTA employees and our passengers, and it could actually send a signal to passengers who are already eager to get on the T who want to get off because they are returning to crowded commutes who may be they had forgotten but they will remember quickly. "

A key aspect of attracting passengers back to the MBTA is building confidence in the security of the system, Pollack said.

To that end, the agency has maintained a "very extensive,quot; daily cleaning and decontamination program, which includes cleaning the "main contact points,quot; at central stations every four hours, Poftak said.

The MBTA has hired outside contractors to do much of that work and has spent more than $ 30 million since March on related cleanup and personal protective equipment, or PPE, expenses, it said. The authority even bought bulk hand sanitizer and its mechanics bottled it for front-line employees.

Officials have set aside $ 1 million a week in the next budget to maintain those measures, Poftak said.

As of Thursday, nearly 900 employees, who undergo regular temperature checks, have been tested for coronavirus, and more than 140 employees have contracted the virus at some point, according to Poftak.

"In my opinion, we are doing as much as any transit agency in the country in this regard," he said.

With uncertain conditions ahead, Pollack said the transportation industry must work with business leaders to help organize a safe transition back to the commute.

That could also mean changing the work week itself, if not just the workday.

Offering some ideas to keep transportation demands at bay, Pollack said employers could stagger workday start and end times for employees, or even alternate workweek schedules to limit the number of travelers during traditional peak hours, among other options.

Telecommuting or work from home practices could continue in industries and occupations where feasible, he said.

"What we do know is that there are many ways to change the way we work and the way we travel if we can work together," Pollack said.