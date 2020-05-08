Redesigned dark mode Facebook desktop site is now available everywhere

The redesigned Facebook desktop site is now available worldwide, the company announced Friday. Prior to this change, the new version of Facebook was available only if you opted for it starting in March and only in some markets, although the company said at the time that most people would gain access that month.

In a blog post released today, Facebook says the new site "will now be the worldwide web experience for Facebook," adding that "it's faster, easier to use, and gives your eyes a break with the mode. Dark,quot;.

Dark mode is indeed the highlight of the new version, but the update also offers another rather dramatic overhaul. The startup layout features a new, slimmer news feed, a large empty space on the left and right rails, and larger icons and a menu bar that allows you to easily jump to various parts of the application.

For those who want to activate the new design and enable dark mode immediately, this is how:

Click the down arrow at the bottom of the top menu bar to open the old Facebook settings menu. Click on "Switch to new Facebook,quot;. Click the same down arrow and turn dark mode on or off.

The goal when Facebook first unveiled the desktop redesign at its F8 developer conference in 2019 was to refocus the core web experience around the areas that most people still enjoy using: events, groups, and messages. It wasn't the end of the News Feed per se, but more Facebook leaders admitted that it's now an outdated concept to have an algorithmic feed filled mostly with garbage from pages and public posts.

People are increasingly withdrawing to private groups and messages, and Facebook's only central utility right now is that it's still the best way to host a big event with friends or to communicate with someone you know whose contact information you don't have. .

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that when, a few months before the redesign was revealed, he announced a shift for his entire company to privacy-focused products and features. And unless you're in Facebook's oldest demographic or particularly interested in the site's unique hyperpartisan political content brand, most people have spent more time on Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms. .

The new Facebook reflects the company's priorities, with a focus on videos for the News Feed (because video ads still earn the company a lot of money) and easy access to events and groups along with a redesigned Messenger panel. . It may be a jarring visual change, but it's a much more enjoyable Facebook to use once you get to know the new interface.