Ready players, but when and where are not clear

%MINIFYHTML4af19a819b4e50d4948733f603cf677215%

Rockies star shortstop Trevor Story pays close attention to reports of baseball's possible return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He is aware that the Cleveland Indians players were informed during a Zoom call earlier this week that June 10 is a possible target date for Spring Training 2.0 and that July 1 is the first tentative day. it's from the season.

And various media outlets reported that Major League Baseball will soon present a plan to the Major League Baseball Players Association regarding the reopening of the 2020 season.

"I heard all of that, but I'm still not sure what to believe, because I'm not sure anyone knows for sure," Story said from his home in Texas.

According to ESPN, general managers and managers of at least a dozen teams have suggested that players step up baseball activities in anticipation of a second "spring training." The idea is that teams want to make sure that players are fit and ready to go when Major League Baseball training fields give the green light.

Several Rockies players, including player representative Scott Oberg, said they have not yet been provided with a target date. However, Story believes that most of his teammates will be prepared.

"I know I'm ready to go now," said Story. "I have kept abreast of my workouts, and knowing our boys, I think we will all be ready."

Third All-Star baseman Nolan Arenado, who works in his native Southern California, said he is "ready to start,quot; right now and anticipates that a second spring training would take 2-4 weeks.

%MINIFYHTML4af19a819b4e50d4948733f603cf677216%

Rockies right-hander Jon Gray, who has been on a consistent pitching schedule, said last week that he doesn't think it takes him long to get ready to pitch six or seven innings in a game.

"From here I am now, I think it would take me two or three weeks to prepare," he said.

Since the coronavirus forced baseball to close on March 12, Gray kept his arm in shape by throwing himself into a net and lifting weights at his home gym in Oklahoma. He recently moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, where he has been pitching catcher Tony Wolters.

The Rockies have not yet told their players if a camp would be held at the Salt River Fields complex in Scottsdale or if the preseason training would take place at Coors Field. Temperatures in Scottsdale are already exceeding 100 degrees, so it could be a determining factor. Currently, a handful of Rockies players have returned to Denver and are working at Coors.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals have explored the feasibility of hosting preseason training at Busch Stadium rather than at the team's spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida. However, plans for a camp at both sites are being considered, just in case.

According to the Post-Dispatch, using Busch Stadium draws the Cardinals in because it would centralize practice and get the team home as soon as possible. However, having only one field, unlike the various practice fields available at the Cardinals' spring training home on Jupiter, would require practices to be done in turns.