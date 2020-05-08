Ray J's wife Princess Love Files for divorce

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Lightning J, star of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood and founder of the well-named consumer electronics company Raytronics, he is finally abandoned by his wife for four years, Princess love. According to TMZ, Love filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court Tuesday after months of marital strife.

Last November, the couple had a fairly public fight in Las Vegas: Love said Ray J "dumped" her at a hotel nearly nine months pregnant after he booked a separate room to "get some space." It appears that the couple have not reconciled since then, despite Ray J's rather grandiose attempts to make peace with his wife. As TMZ previously reported, Princess Love has stopped wearing her wedding ring and has been living in the family's luxury Beverly Hills condo with her children, Melody love and Epik, since the incident. Ray J has been in a separate apartment where she was quarantined before seeing the children. Managed to keep dogs.

On Valentine's Day, the actor and businessman filled the couple's condo with thousands of roses, which does not appear to have been enough to prevent Love from visiting the courthouse. [TMZ]

Nicki Minaj is apparently in the early stages of pregnancy. The singer said on Twitter that she had been experiencing "nausea" and was "peeing a lot," and then told a fan that she would post a photo of her belly "in a couple of months." Previously, Minaj had hinted that she would retire from the music industry to start a family with her childhood best friend. and now husband Kenneth Perry. [Daily mail]

Tiger king, The show that will divide friends and collaborators for centuries to come:

[People]