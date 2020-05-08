Ranking of the Best Junk Talk on the Brady / Manning / Woods / Mickelson Video Call

Tom Brady may have no trouble beating foals or a tiger, but he'll have to be ready to take his Game A when it comes to name calling.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join the highly anticipated rematch between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on Sunday, May 24 at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida. Brady and Mickelson will play Manning and Woods in Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity, with all proceeds going to COVID-19 relief efforts. The game is at 3 p.m. ET and will air on TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN.

And while the match could be for charity, trash talk is definitely expanding the stakes.

Brady started the friendly feud when he tweeted this photo in April, hinting, of course, that he would have no problem winning.

So, in a 22-minute video call on Thursday, the four of them met up with Ernie Johnson to do a little promotion for their party and, of course, swap spikes.

Here are the best zingers on the call, ranked in terms of how devastating they are.

11. "I'll be honest: I have never played Tom very well on his territory, so maybe this is considered a neutral site." – Peyton Manning

Something of its own, so this doesn't rank that high. But it is important to be able to distribute it and take it.

10. "I have been studying many films and filming many rounds of Peyton in the last two weeks." – Tom Brady

Another own. And well deserved.

9. "It's like Phil's chargers: there will always be a worse team than you." – Peyton Manning

Double burning at Mickelson and the Chargers.

8. "I think Phil chose the right partner for Tom; together they have 11 championships. Tiger and I have 17 in my opinion." – Peyton Manning

Of course, Brady has more championships than Manning, but Manning knows how to stack the math in his favor here.

7. "Fortunately, after Phil and I win, they don't try to change the rules on us or send the tapes to the NFL, I don't know if Peyton can still do it now that he's retired, and they try to change some of the rules to make him a little bit easier next time. " – Tom Brady

A deep cut by Brady, referencing a 2004 incident when the NFL made changes to the rules on contact on the field after the Colts, Manning's team, complained that Brady's Patriots mistreated their wide receivers. in the AFC Championship Game. This one feels a little mean, but it's not a bad reference regardless.

6. "I just got out of an ice bath and I'm a little cold." – Tiger Woods (wrapping his green jacket around him)

TIger, of course, is the current Masters champion. The line felt a little forced, but hey, when you're the champion, you have to remind people.

5. "I actually thought it was going to be Tiger's partner, but then Peyton's father called and switched teams." – Tom Brady

Good soft hit from Brady. Of course, this is Manning's father Archie, who in 2004 told the Chargers that his other son, Eli, preferred not to be drafted by them and wanted to play for the Giants.

4. "The tournament had to be in Florida after Tom and B,amp;E were arrested. With the ankle monitor, he couldn't leave the state. So it had to be in Florida. Tiger and I spoke to the sheriff in Tampa, and he going to be allowed to go to Palm Beach to play. " – Peyton Manning

This is great from Manning, who came out swinging. Brady was never arrested, of course, but it's a big rift for his little mishap.

3. "I would have loved to have had this tournament in a place where they don't like Tom very much. Indianapolis, Denver, Boston after he betrayed them and broke their hearts. So Palm Beach is the best we can probably do." – Peyton Manning

An absolute hammer from Manning. Raise Boston while the wound is still fresh? Remembering Brady, how many other places hate him? Amazing.

2. "This is what the trophy looks like if you had won." – Phil Mickelson

Oof OOF Great Mickelson stuff here. Simple, direct, to the point: I won, you lost, and here is the proof.

1. Just this photo from Phil Mickelson's room.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/4/ca/phil-mickelson-youtube-050820-ftr_ltprs7kdi0r21jhdacdui3pxt.png?t=-186207343,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Sometimes you win without saying a word.