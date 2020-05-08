Rakul Preet Singh's mother wants to marry her soon

Last seen in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh is doing wonders in her professional life. Marriage is not on your mind currently. In an interview with a web portal, Rakul and his mother (Kulwinder Singh) had a conversation about the actress's marriage. His mother said: “I have been telling you to look for a child for a long time. But she doesn't listen to me. So now, we will only find it for her. "

Rakul responded instantly saying, "The problem is, my mother feels like I'm going to scare all the kids away because of my discipline."

Rakul's mother added: "Whoever we look for, she rejects. She wants someone who is better than her. If she is 20, I am fine with someone who is 18 years old. But she wants someone who is 21 years ".

Rakul Preet will be seen in Attack next to the comedy by Arjun Kapoor and Indra Kumar, Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn.