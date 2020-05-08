Race RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars ’Ru-veals Queens for Season 5 – Up News Info

The queens of the fifth season of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars they are ready to speak and death makes its way into the "work room". The reality drag competition has "ruined" their list of drag queens that will compete for the All the stars crown and a coveted spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame".

The new All the stars the season will debut on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on VH1, just in time for Pride Month. In February, it was announced that the series would air on Showtime as a special edition of the franchise, which appeared to be a move to develop synergy between the premium cabler and its sister channel ViacomCBS VH1. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, there were scheduling and programming adjustments that brought it back to VH1.

The 10 queens sashaying on the runway of All the stars Season 5 includes: Alexis Mateo (season 3, All Stars 1), Blair St. Clair (season 10), Derrick Barry (season 8), India Ferrah (season 3), Jujubee (season 2, All Stars 1), Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3), Mayhem Miller (Season 10), Miz Cracker (Season 10), Ongina (Season 1) and Shea Couleé (Season 9).

"By All Stars 5"We have created a new twist that is so twisted that it is guaranteed to twist your twisted minds," said four-time Emmy winner and executive producer RuPaul.

the All the stars Queen "RuVeal" released exclusively on the RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race YouTube channel, through a YouTube premiere. After the launch, fans were able to "Meet the Queens" through RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race social channels.

RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race They are produced by World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.