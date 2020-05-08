R. Kelly's former Azriel Clary destroys his jacket, shares strong message about healing

Instagram / WENN

Azriel Clary made a statement on her recent Instagram Live. Ex's girlfriend R. Kelly It came out live on Thursday, May 7 to share a message about healing. However, before that, he dramatically cut a jacket that was supposedly the dishonored singer.

"Materialistic things don't abuse me. That is not what abused me. The clothes were not manipulating me. The man was. The man was supplying everything," he said after destroying the jacket. "You sound stupid. You sound very, very stupid supporting someone you now know abuses so many people. How stupid can you be? How degrading can you be?"

He continued to rant: "It is very sad because it happens because the people who criticize me have been in an abusive relationship. You have been in an abusive situation. You feel like you did not heal, I do not deserve to heal. But you never do things to heal. Did you go to the therapist? Did you seek help? Did you express yourself to someone? "

"You can't be mad at me because I'm healing, and I'm healing amazingly. And I'm happy to be healing. Don't fuck with me. Let me be happy. Let me live my life," he added. "[Men] think that because they buy things from you, they deserve to treat you the way they want to treat you. I don't give a shit, even if you give him a million rings, that doesn't give you the right to treat me the way you want. If you want this jacket of his, I can send you this jacket. "

This comes after Azriel announced her plans to start a YouTube video show where she would share her truth about what she felt and experienced when she dated the singer. "Alright guys, I've been in therapy and a big part of healing is being able to talk. And so, I'm going to tell you about everything that I've experienced, everything that I've seen, everything that I've suffered during these last five years "The 22-year-old said in a YouTube video titled" Introduction – My Last 5 Years. "

Azriel also insisted that his "purpose is not to boast, not to degrade, not to make anyone look bad, or to tell someone else's secrets." She added: "It is only for me to be able to heal, to be able to move on. This is personally how I choose to heal."

"Once I do this, I'm not kidding, I'm going to end this forever. My goal is not to make money from someone's name," he continued. Azriel, however, has not planned how long the series will last, saying it could be as short as five videos or as long as 100 videos.

Azriel dated Kelly when she was 17, while the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was 48 years old. The R&B star is currently in jail on multiple charges of sexual misconduct, including three federal sex trafficking charges: kidnapping, forced labor, sexual exploitation of a child. and blackmail. His first court date is tentatively set for September. Kelly denied all allegations of sexual abuse.