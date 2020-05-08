R. Kelly vows to stay away from alleged victims if early release from jail is granted

Facebook

The singer of & # 39; I Believe I Can Fly & # 39; He promises to be his best behavior if he is released on bail and placed under house arrest while awaiting trial on sexual charges.

R. Kelly He is trying to reinforce his argument for being released on bail by insisting that he will not harass his sexual accusers, because there is no way for them to communicate.

Hitmaker "I think I can fly" is awaiting trial on sexual charges in both New York and Illinois, but his lawyers have been trying to get the singer arrested at home, arguing that he is "probably diabetic" with cholesterol. tall and tall. blood pressure, and therefore would be a high risk if you get COVID-19 in prison.

Kelly was previously denied two other release motions, but his legal representatives filed a third statement earlier this month, May 2020, and now the musician is doing his best to demonstrate that he won't cause trouble on bail.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, attorneys Steven greenberg and Michael Leonard Explain that there are six alleged victims included in his federal case in New York, but one is a singer Aaliyah, who died in 2001, and two others mentioned by prosecutors by name are simply known as Jane Doe.

They continue to state that a fourth woman involved in the sex trafficking case was only shown in one photo, and is not someone Kelly is familiar with, while the remaining two, including his ex-girlfriend. Azriel ClaryThey have been hitting him publicly, so there is no way he will have influence over them, even if he tried.

A judge has yet to rule on Kelly's bail offer.