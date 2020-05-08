Queen's Brian May was hospitalized after "overzealous gardening,quot;

And we will continue working in gardening until the end …

In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, Queen& # 39; s Brian May was found at a local hospital. But it turns out it had nothing to do with COVID-19.

"Reality check! For me. No, the virus hasn't caught me yet, thank goodness. I hope everyone stays safe. The decision to relax the controls doesn't make the danger go away suddenly," Brian said. shared on Instagram. "But me? Yes, I've been quiet. Reason? Besides stretching and harassing myself from too many demands … I managed to tear my Gluteus Maximus to pieces in an overly enthusiastic gardening moment."

The rock star continued, "So all of a sudden I find myself in a hospital being scanned to find out exactly how much I've really damaged myself. It turns out I did a complete job."

In his Instagram post, the Queen member shared a video of his hospital room. Then he confirmed that he will not be able to walk or sleep for a while "without much help, because the pain is unrelenting."