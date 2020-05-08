Priyanka Chopra Jonas' touching tribute to the late Rishi Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30 for Time magazine. Through the tribute, he not only said goodbye to the veteran actor, but also approached his family: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Priyanka assured the family that they are not alone and wrote: "The world is sad with you. The loss of Rishi Kapoor is the end of an era for Hindi cinema, but his contribution to the world of cinema has been and always will be an inspiration. for generations to come. For your beautiful family, Neetu Lady, Riddhima and Ranbir: the world is grieving with you. "

Recalling having worked with the veteran on Agneepath, Priyanka further wrote: "I had the privilege of working with him on Agneepath, where he played a fierce and unrestrained character, someone to hate rather than love. The versatility of this genius man will never be experienced again. "

And looking back on his long film journey, he expressed: "From his first lead role in Bobby in 1973, he was the guardian of our hearts, ushering in a new era of romance in Hindi movies. His effervescence and flamboyance made him Instantly distinguishable. He was a hero he could feel without being a fanatic. He was mischievous, rebellious, passionate, and made falling in love seem so easy and within our reach. His charisma was in his extraordinary smile, which made his admirers weak. knees. And when he danced, he made us want to jump and join him. "

She also wrote, quoting Raj Kapoor from Mera Naam Joker, "As your father said in his legendary movie Mera Naam Joker, the show must go on. I am so thankful that I had the opportunity to meet you personally too, your sincerity, your laughter, your enthusiasm for life. "

PeeCee concluded his article by saying, "This is how I will always remember you. Goodbye, Uncle Chintu. Indian cinema will never be the same."