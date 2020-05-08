Home Entertainment Princess Love Files for Ray J's divorce

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Princess Love officially filed for divorce from her husband, Ray J, just a few months after giving birth to their son.

The couple has been married for almost four years.

"It is a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J, and we ask that we let them have their privacy while they work and deal with this very difficult situation," a spokesman for the couple told PEOPLE.

