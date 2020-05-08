Princess Love Files for Ray J's divorce

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Princess Love officially filed for divorce from her husband, Ray J, just a few months after giving birth to their son.

The couple has been married for almost four years.

"It is a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J, and we ask that we let them have their privacy while they work and deal with this very difficult situation," a spokesman for the couple told PEOPLE.

Her problems began after Princess Love accused Ray J of leaving her stranded in Las Vegas with her daughter, Melody, after an argument that she refused to move to the state of Nevada with him.

Ray J denied leaving them stranded and blocked her on social media. He later apologized and on national television, but the couple have been living separately since then. Princess stated months ago that she would divorce Ray J.