Princess Love files for divorce from Ray J after nearly four years of marriage

Princess Love has decided it's time to throw in the towel about her marriage to Ray J. The Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood Star filed for divorce earlier this week after nearly four years of marriage.

According to TMZPrincess filed for divorce on Tuesday, May 5 in Los Angeles County Superior Court after months of relationship drama. As fans know, the couple had a fight in Las Vegas last November that prompted Princess to post a protest on social media where she stated that she no longer wanted to marry Ray J.

At the time, Princess was eight and a half months pregnant, and said Ray J had left her "stranded,quot; in Sin City with her daughter Melody Love a year after the BET Awards when she left and got her own hotel room. . She said she was not comfortable driving back to Los Angeles because she was extremely pregnant, and also accused Ray J of constantly threatening her with a divorce.

"I don't want to get married anymore, period," he said. "I don't have time for this. This is not love and I'm done."

Princess even ended her tirade with "It's a divorce party, all of you." But, just a few days later, the couple appeared to be back in Los Angeles, and she was posing for a pregnancy photoshoot.

In January, Princess gave birth to her and Ray J's son, Epik Ray Norwood, but the couple had not reconciled. In February Princess and Ray J lived separately. She stayed with the children in her Beverly Hills condo while he stayed at a hotel 10 minutes away. And according Page sixPrincess was monitoring Ray J on Instagram before allowing him to see the children.

Ray J tried to fix the relationship with a great romantic gesture on Valentine's Day. She filled her condo with thousands of roses for Princess and Melody, but it was too little, too late. Princess never put her wedding ring back on after her Las Vegas blowout, and it finally went official this week. The cameras have also seen Ray J recently without his wedding ring.



