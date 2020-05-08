Potomac Ashley's husband's real housewives caught cheating! (Graphic video)

Michael Darby, the husband of the real Potomac star Ashley Darby, was allegedly caught cheating on his reality star wife. MTO News learned that a new video was leaked showing a man who looks like Michael in bed with a woman.

And the man who looks like Michael asks the girl to "spank,quot; him.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING IS GRAPHIC

The premiere of Real Housewives of Potomac was delayed to the summer, but it seems that the drama of the show is beginning.

The video, which is distributed on social media and has been viewed by more than 1,000,000 people, appears that Ashley Darby's husband Michael was filmed in bed with another woman.

This is not Michael's first headline scandal. Two seasons ago. Michael was accused of being on the gay hookup app, Grindr. And last season, he was indicted (and sued) by one of the show's producers for allegedly grabbing him from behind.

This is Michael's first accusation of cheating, with a woman.

