Porsha Williams reminds fans to watch the RHOA virtual meeting on May 10

Porsha Williams just reminded her fans that they should make sure to watch the RHOA Virtual Meeting on May 10 this weekend. People are really anxious and can't wait to see these beautiful ladies.

'#Swipe Ohhhhh you received Receipts about my friendship … "No problem,quot;, cuteness #CheckMate 🤸🏾‍♀️Yall #Rhoa reunion was 🔥, and these girls read for filthhhhh💀😂! May 10th can't come long enough Quick! Oh, and I'm back on Twitter, so I'll be tweeting live "Yay," Porsha captioned her video on social media.

A commenter said: ‘Kandi and Eva can go. Traed, Phaedra and Kim. Thank you, "and someone else posted this:" Kenya is not Cynthia's friend, not from what I've seen. "

Another Instagram installer posted: "The sad thing is … even after the show aired … in the PLAYED episodes. Cynthia STILL doesn't see that Kenya is a HATER BORN. Fix it Jesus n Repair it Moses,quot;, and someone else He wrote: "Why did you get angry because you decided to reconcile with NeNe? Why do you care? & # 39;

Another follower jumped in the comments to leave this message: "Not 17 years ago hahaha, hahaha, I can't wait for Porsha to be my favorite since she stepped on the scene and I loved watching her grow and become an independent and confident queen."

An Instagram installer mentioned Kandi Burruss and said, "I wish Kandi just admitted that she still hates Porsha 😫 I already got over her simulation as if she liked it now," and someone else who doesn't seem to like Kenya said she has to. go on the show because she has no substance.

In other news, Porsha has once again jumped onto Instagram where she erased all of her photos with fiance Dennis McKinley.

the RHOA Star has deleted all vacations, vacations, dinner and dance photos with Dennis, and people believe these two have parted again.



