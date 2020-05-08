Polish Army to receive Rosomak-S armored vehicles designed to carry anti-armor squadrons – Defense Blog

The Polish Ministry of National Defense has declared its intention to purchase the Rosomak-S armored personnel carriers with wheels (APC) designed to carry anti-armor squadrons.

Polish National Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said last week that the Polish Army is one step closer to acquiring its first batch of APC Rosomak-S modified to carry Spike LR Dual anti-tank guided missile squadrons.

"We plan to purchase 60 Rosomak-S wheeled armored vehicles for handling Spike portable kits," Mariusz Błaszczak said in a statement on an official Twitter account. "We want to conclude the agreement in the third quarter of this year."

In a statement to Defense24.pl, a spokesman for the General Command of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Colonel Marek Pawlak, said that the APC Rosomak-S will be part of the process of strengthening the so-called "eastern wall,quot;.

This means that these vehicles, at least for the most part, will go to units located in the east of the country. Presenting them to the support company aims to "unify and increase the level of ballistic protection of the means of transport in the structure of the anti-tank platoons." Today, Spike-LR launchers are transported using a variety of vehicles, including with Honker cars in some units.

Israeli Spike-LR Dual anti-tank guided missiles were introduced into the Polish Army inventory in 2004. This missile system is manufactured under license by the Mesko facility located in Skarżysko-Kamienna.

They are equipped with a tandem anti-tank warhead. The missile is capable of hitting armored vehicles from the front or top, at distances of up to 4000 meters. Orientation is done using a thermal vision camera or visible light. The operator can guide the missile with an optical fiber, which means that it is also possible to attack covered targets.