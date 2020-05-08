Philip Rivers' next job will be the head coach of an Alabama high school soccer team

Philip Rivers is now set to realize the second of his two childhood dreams.

The first was to play in the NFL, which he has done for 16 years with the Chargers and will do for at least one more season with the Colts in 2020. The second dream, he says, was to be a high school football coach. " as (his) dad was. " That's why Rivers agreed to become the St. Michael Catholic High School soccer coach in Fairhope, Ala. He will take over as soon as he retires from his NFL player career, provided that happens.

Rivers, 38, signed a one-year contract with Indianapolis in free agency after contemplating retirement. So the obvious question, now that Rivers has his next job lined up, is whether he'll play beyond the 2020 season.

"I think it's a one-year deal at a time," Rivers said Friday when he was introduced as a waiting coach at St. Michael Catholic (via Al.com). "You hit 38 and you play as long as I do … I've publicly expressed and the Colts have also said they expect it to be over a year. But we take it one year at a time. I love to play …

"I certainly don't come out of my best year, but in a year where I still know I can play at a high level. I did it in spurts. I just didn't do it consistently enough. And I love it, and shooting was one of Those agreements where we said, "Well, if there's nothing else, that will be our answer." Somehow we said, "Whatever God wants, so if there's nothing there, I won't." I just want to try playing. If there's nothing out there, shoot, we'll start training. "

Rivers played for his father at Athens High School in Athens, Alabama, before moving to the state of North Carolina and eventually to the NFL. He said he also wants to train his own children.

When Rivers was still a free agent in the spring after his Chargers contract expired, ESPN reportedly had an interest in him as a potential NFL game analyst for the network broadcast. Instead, he chose to join the Colts in a deal that will pay him $ 25 million for a year.

Fairhope, Alabama is a coastal city in Mobile Bay near the Florida border and not far from where Rivers grew up. Including the new job, that's why Rivers and his family moved there from San Diego a few months ago.