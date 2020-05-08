Phaedra Parks boys are the happiest kids in town – Watch the video to see why

Phaedra Parks shared a video with her two children, Ayden and Dylan. These two kids couldn't be more excited, and if you watch the video below, you'll also learn the reason!

‘#Mood when your # birthday is #tomorrow, and your outfit arrives just in time! Thank you @childsplayclothing for making sure it's on time 😍 You made these two #May babies the happiest kids in town! #childsplayclothing has #MrPresident feeling real #Luxury 🤣 #Boymom #momlife (side note: How does it ship faster than Amazon prime 🤔)? Phaedra captioned his post.

A follower exclaimed: ‘look at those faces … and those gigantic smiles !!!! I love it, "and someone else said," The Mother of the Year award goes to my little girl Phaedra. I love ".

A commenter posted this message: "Awww happy birthday to your boys … I have two boys from May myself … May 11 and May 21 … one is turning 9 and the other is turning 12."

Someone else posted: ‘Phaedra replied with:‘ wow! We are twin moms! My other children's birthday is 5/21 🎂 Happy Birthday to your children and Happy Mother's Day 🌷 ’

A follower posted: "I can't believe how big they are,quot; Very cute! Let the babies be the best, "and someone else said," Phaedra, they are also very handsome and handsome. I know early Happy Mother's Day to you and your mother. "

Another commenter posted this: ‘Your children are very handsome. Happy birthday to both of you. I love his reaction even before opening the box. Wishing the children many more blessed birthdays. "

An Instagram installer said: ‘Oh, Phaedra, my birthday was yesterday … congratulations. You have such beautiful children. I hope it is a great day for all of you, God bless you. "

Someone else posted this message: Me I love this! I love how you love your children and such a good mother! "

Ad

In other news, Phaedra impressed her fans not long ago with something her son told her.



Post views:

0 0