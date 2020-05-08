Pete Davidson got a bag of weed from the fan while fighting soberly

WENN

The funny man from & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; reveals that he received a supply of grass from a complete stranger during the coronavirus blockade after he said he wanted to stay sober.

Up News Info –

Funny Pete davidson He was surprised to receive a personal delivery of marijuana from a fan during the coronavirus blockade after sharing his intention to stay sober.

The "Saturday night live"Regular, who previously spent time in rehab, mentioned that he had" quit drugs for a moment "in a video ad with the filmmaker Judd Apatow last month, April 2020, when they revealed plans to forgo a theatrical release for their new comedy. "The King of Staten Island"in favor of launching the film on video-on-demand services in June.

Somehow, the clip inspired a Bayonne, New Jersey fan to drive to Staten Island, New York, where he was currently born in Davidson, where he currently lives in his mother's basement, and hand her a bag of grass for her to wear. enjoyment.

During a virtual appearance in "Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon"On Thursday, May 7, 2020, the funny man said:" Judd and I (sic) released this video to try to get the movie out and I mentioned that I was not using drugs. I was trying not to. "

"And then literally three hours later, a lady rang the bell with a bag full of grass and gave it to my mother and said, 'I heard your son needs this.'"

"They came from Bayonne," continued Davidson. "They said, 'We just saw your video, congratulations on the movie!'

In another Instagram live chat with Apatow, the actor explained that the bag contained "a couple of weeks" of marijuana, which he gave to a friend.

"I haven't heard from him since," he joked. "About four days have passed."