Pedestrian killed on the Austin-Bergstrom airport runway – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the death of a pedestrian on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

According to preliminary information, the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported seeing a person on runway 17-right, shortly after the Boeing 737 landed at 8:12 p.m. Central time on Thursday.

Soon after, the driver of an Airport Operations vehicle reported finding the victim on the tarmac.

Starting at 10:30 p.m. On Thursday, FAA investigators were heading to the site to help the Austin Police Department and other officials determine if the plane hit the victim.