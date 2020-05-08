Paulo Coelho praises Sanjay Mishra and Shah Rukh Khan for Kaamyaab

Sanjay Mishra is one of the most talented actors in the industry. Whether it's comic roles or intense characters, he always manages to impress on screen. We are not the only ones to think that. World-renowned author Paulo Coelho laughed at Sanjay Mishra's praise for his performance in the movie Kaamyaab, produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

%MINIFYHTML37dd615dc0af75ef5cffabcf01ff6ebe17%

Shah Rukh Khan was humiliated by Paulo's words and responded saying, “I saw the movie when I was doing Festival rounds and played a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am, so I was touched. It is a sad truth that character actors are forgotten. Take care my friend and stay safe and healthy ”

I saw the movie when I was doing rounds of the Festival and played a chord with the whole team in @RedChilliesEnt I am so touched that you appreciate it. It is a sad truth that character actors are forgotten. Take care of my friend and stay safe and healthy https://t.co/4uKm1Zf5S2 – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2020 %MINIFYHTML37dd615dc0af75ef5cffabcf01ff6ebe18%

Shah Rukh Khan and Paulo Coelho have often interacted on Twitter. But it was great to see them appreciate the talent and give credit where it's due.

Kaamyaab revolves around an actor of character, who feels the desperate need to break a record by starring in 500 films.