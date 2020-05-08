Paul Rodgers assures that he is very alive after being confused with Brian Howe

Instagram

The original Bad Company leader makes the clarification after some media outlets confused him with his fellow rocker who died of cardiac arrest on May 6.

Rocker Paul Rodgers has assured fans that he is "very much alive" after some media mistaken him for his peers Bad Company Leader Brian Howe, who died after suffering cardiac arrest on Wednesday, May 6.

Howe replaced Rodgers in the band, but some reports suggested that the wrong singer had died, prompting Paul to set the record straight on Thursday.

He posted a short video message on social media, saying, "Hello. I am Paul Rodgers here. It is May 7, 2020. The reports of my passing are greatly exaggerated. I am happy to say that I am very much alive." Yes. Take care and take care of yourself. I hope to play again soon. Thank you for worry. I feel love. "

Howe led Bad Company for eight years from 1986.