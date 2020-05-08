Home Local News Patrol: a woman runs through traffic and jumps down a 12-foot embankment...

Patrol: a woman runs through traffic and jumps down a 12-foot embankment after the I-35W rollover crash – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Patrol: a woman runs through traffic and jumps down a 12-foot embankment after the I-35W rollover crash - WCCO
%MINIFYHTML18f673a549c901d1fdba2ab6484bd94514%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities are reversing a two-vehicle rollover accident in Minneapolis on Friday night.

%MINIFYHTML18f673a549c901d1fdba2ab6484bd94515%

State Troopers responded to an accident just before 6 p.m. involving a passenger car and a commercial vehicle traveling north on Interstate 35W on Highway 280.

(credit: Up News Info Traffic Cam)

%MINIFYHTML18f673a549c901d1fdba2ab6484bd94516%

Authorities say the female driver of the passenger vehicle ran through the foot traffic lanes on Interstate 35W and jumped down a 12-foot embankment onto Highway 280 after the accident.

(credit: Up News Info Traffic Cam)

The driver was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for evaluation.

No additional details are available at this time.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©