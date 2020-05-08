Patrol: a woman runs through traffic and jumps down a 12-foot embankment after the I-35W rollover crash – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML18f673a549c901d1fdba2ab6484bd94514%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities are reversing a two-vehicle rollover accident in Minneapolis on Friday night.
State Troopers responded to an accident just before 6 p.m. involving a passenger car and a commercial vehicle traveling north on Interstate 35W on Highway 280.
Authorities say the female driver of the passenger vehicle ran through the foot traffic lanes on Interstate 35W and jumped down a 12-foot embankment onto Highway 280 after the accident.
The driver was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for evaluation.
No additional details are available at this time.