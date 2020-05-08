Pasadena Police Shoot Fatally Suspect in Chase, Injured Officer – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A suspect who led police in a chase was shot dead and an officer was injured Friday in Pasadena.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the search began around 3:10 p.m. and ended in the shooting around 3:35 p.m. close to Allen Avenue and Locust Street.

The suspect allegedly got out of the vehicle and threatened the police.

According to police, an officer was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and was said to be in "serious but stable,quot; condition.

It was not immediately clear how the officer suffered his injury.

