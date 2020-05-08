Pandemic forces Poland to delay presidential elections

WARSAW – Poland's presidential elections were postponed a few days before the ruling party planned to move forward with a hastily organized mail-in vote that opposition candidates denounced as a takeover.
The vote, which was scheduled for Sunday, would have been Europe's first presidential election during the pandemic, but the timing has been controversial since the coronavirus spread across the continent. Opposition candidates, who had to stop their campaigns due to the crisis, had asked the government to reprogram.
The ruling Law and Justice Party was determined to move to a vote by mail, one in which its candidate, the current Andrzej Duda, had been seen as the clear favorite.
But the required legislation was fiercely challenged and there was little time to organize the ballot papers for more than 30 million citizens. The effort itself seemed to run counter to the Polish Constitution, which says no changes to the electoral law should be made less than six months before a scheduled election.
The Law and Justice Party's plan came to an abrupt end on Wednesday night, when he and his junior coalition partner announced that they would delay the vote, blaming the opposition but offering no other reasoning for the move.
But leaders of the Law and Justice Party continue to press publicly for a quick election, aware that a period of sustained economic pain will follow the lifting of the national shutdown and they fear voters will take it out on them.
Poland's democratic institutions have been shaken by the actions of the ruling party, analysts say, and the pandemic has further shaken that order. Although the country still has a vibrant civil society and strong opposition parties, it is at risk of democratic disintegration, a Freedom House report warned Thursday.
In recent weeks, the Court of Justice of the European Communities ordered Warsaw stop a disciplinary regime for judges that was widely seen as politically motivated. And last week, the European Commission opened another legal case about a more recent Polish law that seeks to punish judges who criticize the government's judicial review.
"If Poland continues in this course, it will join hybrid regimes and autocracies that routinely impose politicized justice," Freedom House said in its report.
Poland was one of the first countries in Europe to react to the outbreak, with a strict closure and closure of its borders. Almost two months after it first introduced the requirement that people wear protective masks in public, among other measures, Poland has a relatively low number of infections. As of Thursday, around 15,000 Covid-19 cases and 755 deaths had been reported.
Like many other countries in Europe, Poland has started to relax some restrictions, reopening of hotels, shopping malls and sports stadiums, as well as some museums and art galleries. It is also configured to allow some international travel.
But it could be a temporary postponement. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Poland is one of the few countries in the European Union where the epidemic is not slowing down.
Pressing to advance the vote, Law and Justice had championed unity and continuity. "What we need today, among other conditions to resist the crisis, is also political stability," he said. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Law and Justice, in a recent radio interview.
When it became clear that the May elections could not take place normally, the government passed a bill in the lower house of Parliament in less than four hours calling for the vote to be held by mail.
The legislation then passed to the opposition-controlled Senate, which does not have the power to completely reject the bills. Senate leaders said they would delay it for as long as they were in their power: 30 days, or even just four days before the scheduled vote.
The government insisted that it would not be deterred.
To ensure that the election was held on schedule, he appointed his deputy defense minister as head of the Polish postal service. When some local governments refused to share voters' personal data with the postal service, arguing that they couldn't do so until the relevant law was passed, officials tried to retrieve the data from one of the ministries, but it turned out to be incomplete.
On Wednesday night, when it was still unclear whether an election would take place on schedule or how exactly voters would vote, the candidates gathered for the first and only official presidential debate. It was a strange sight: a debate that included opposition candidates boycotting the elections.
Less than an hour after the debate ended, the ruling coalition, apparently bowing to major practical problems, issued its statement delaying the vote. The Supreme Court is expected to annul Sunday's elections and the speaker of the lower house will set a new date.
That vote is expected to take place in June or July.
It can also take the form of a vote by mail.