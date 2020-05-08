Orange County reports 5 additional deaths, 153 new cases as "low risk,quot; businesses open with sidewalk service – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML51f1c71f7bb478ce35170920b7334c5115%

– Orange County health officials reported five additional coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 71 as some businesses reopen with sidewalk service.

The county also reported 153 additional coronavirus cases totaling 3,240.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 186 on Thursday to 188 on Friday, and the number of intensive care patients increased from 69 to 74.

Of the county's total cases, two percent involve people under the age of 18; 10 percent are between 18-24; 18 percent are between 25 and 34 years old; 15 percent are between 35-44; 18 percent are between 45-54; 16 percent are between 55-64; 10 percent are between 65-74; six percent are between 75-84; and four percent are 85 years or older.

Of the patients who died, three percent were between 25 and 34 years old, six percent were between 35 and 44 years old, eight percent were between 45 and 54 years old, 14 percent were between 55 and 64 years old, 17 percent were between 65 and 74 years old, 28 percent were between 75 and 84 years old, and 24 percent were 85 years old or older. Of the deaths, 32 percent were white, 35 percent were Latino, 21 percent were Asian, 4 percent were black, one percent was native to Hawaii or the Pacific Islands, one percent one hundred were of mixed ethnicity, and three percent were classified as "other."

Some "low risk,quot; businesses like clothing and book stores, music stores, toy stores, sporting goods stores, and flower shops reopened on Friday with a sidewalk service.

The doors opened at Facets 58 in Huntington Beach for the first time since St. Patrick's Day.

"We are relieved and excited to be open and return to our customers," said jewelry owner Kellie Contrucci.

The family store is one of several in the surf town that now welcomes customers to buy again. The signs in front of Jack & # 39; s and HHS, two of the main surf shops near the pier, featured signs with the new governor guidelines: All customers must wear face covers and stay six feet away.

Shopper Benjamin Dow, who came to the beach from Fontana, said he was a little surprised that the stores were open.

"I didn't know there was anything open," he said. "I came to the beach … I came here and I saw a store. I thought I'd buy a hat. " Antique stores are also on the list of storefronts that can be opened according to Governor Newsom's phase two plan.

"Well it's a very happy day," said Susan Worthy, owner of M.E. Helme House on Main Street.

She said she is not concerned that there are crowds gathering at her store. "My store is small," he said. "I don't have more than 10 people at the same time."

Orange County beaches were also open for active recreational use a week after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all county beaches.

According to the plans, activities such as non-stationary activities such as walking, running, swimming, surfing, rowing, boating, kayaking, etc. are allowed.

Bathers cannot sunbathe; to build sandcastles; bring refrigerators, umbrellas, grills, etc. They also cannot play volleyball, nail ball, and other group activities.

Beach hours are as follows:

County beaches at South Laguna Beach (Aliso, Table Rock, West, Camel Point and Treasure Island beaches): 6 a.m. at 10 a.m. Closed on weekends. Thousand Steps Beach will remain closed.

Capistrano and Poche Beaches: 6 a.m. at 10 p.m. daily.

Salt Creek and Strands Beaches: 5 a.m. at 12 a.m. daily.

Baby Beach: 5 a.m. at 10 p.m. daily.

Bayside Beach (at Newport Harbor Patrol) – 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

For more information on Orange County beaches, visit OcGov.com.

